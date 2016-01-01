Congratulations to Luis Martinez, Sr. Director of Brand Intelligence & CRM, at Denny's, for winning the InMarket Lift Leader award for Innovation!

The InMarket Lift Leader Awards were created to recognize leaders who challenged the status quo and enhanced closed-loop marketing effectiveness. They helped navigate their organizations to not only survive during a time of unprecedented change, but to thrive. Winners have been selected for their innovation, adaptivity and optimization efforts across program categories in which their efforts made a measurable impact. Each Lift Leader shared their program and experiences highlighting their results driving growth using attribution and insights.